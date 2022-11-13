Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,530 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Sterling Check worth $23,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at $2,391,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STER opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,252 shares of company stock worth $185,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

STER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

