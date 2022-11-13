Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1,415.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $19,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $7,001,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,919,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.