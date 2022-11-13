Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $22.15 Million Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 375,344 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,821,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 61,733 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 111.4% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,682,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

