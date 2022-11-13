Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $22.65 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,033 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Masco worth $22,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

