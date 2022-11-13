Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $22.98 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $22,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of WTS opened at $152.21 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

