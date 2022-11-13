Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $24.31 Million Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 3.23% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHB opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $19.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.