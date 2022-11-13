Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $25.96 Million Stock Position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,669,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $25,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in The China Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The China Fund by 69.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The China Fund by 40.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHN opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The China Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $27.38.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

