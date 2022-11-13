Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,996 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after buying an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

