Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,763,236 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 1,246.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763,236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth $8,791,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KT by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 267,312 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth $3,554,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth $3,650,000. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

