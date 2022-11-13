Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,639 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Kellogg worth $24,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,863,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Kellogg by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after buying an additional 324,138 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg Announces Dividend

NYSE:K opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

