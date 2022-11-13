Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 388,407 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Dolby Laboratories worth $25,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 39,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $70.37 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

