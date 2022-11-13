Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 35,311 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,311 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Ashland worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ashland by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 85.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 97,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $107.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average of $101.64. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ashland Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

