Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 38,402 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,402 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $23,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 184,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

EMR opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

