Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 446,750 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,311,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,750 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Warby Parker worth $26,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $803,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 12.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $231,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 959,475 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,495. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WRBY opened at $16.53 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

