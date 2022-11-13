Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $24.25 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 193,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,252,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Middleby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Middleby by 40.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Middleby by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 2.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 34.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MIDD stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average of $139.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

