Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. Leafly updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Leafly Stock Performance

LFLY opened at $0.92 on Friday. Leafly has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 29,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $41,697.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,868,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,874.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 29,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $41,697.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,868,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,874.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel James Louis Martin sold 26,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,164 shares of company stock worth $274,169. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFLY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Leafly during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Leafly during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

LFLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

