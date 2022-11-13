LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $11.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 12,028 shares trading hands.

LZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,354.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,885.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $932,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.60.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

