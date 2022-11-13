Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 222.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.10. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

