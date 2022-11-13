Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $16.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,935.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.