Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 370.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $235.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.07. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.