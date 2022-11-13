Lucira Health (LHDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Lucira Health to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. On average, analysts expect Lucira Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lucira Health Price Performance

Lucira Health stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erik T. Engelson purchased 20,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,573.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ghazi Kashmolah sold 19,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $53,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,542.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,549 shares of company stock worth $95,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucira Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucira Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 119,929 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucira Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

