Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Lumentum Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ LITE opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 31.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 57,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 249.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lumentum by 10.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

