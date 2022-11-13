LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.