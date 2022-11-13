MannKind Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $25,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

