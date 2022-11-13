Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.85). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MRNS stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.60% and a negative net margin of 77.96%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 127,225 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 259,963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.