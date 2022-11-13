Matterport Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 7,217 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the average volume of 5,600 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Matterport Stock Up 24.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. Matterport has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 460.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 404.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Matterport by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 239,524 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

