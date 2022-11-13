Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 102,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.95. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

