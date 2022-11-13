Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 15.4% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $607.57 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $623.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

