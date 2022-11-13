Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 26,418 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 376% compared to the typical volume of 5,552 call options.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

