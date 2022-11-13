Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 4,689 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $57.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,407 shares of company stock worth $10,998,618 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

