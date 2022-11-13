Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.06. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

