Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Western Digital to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $39.75 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.53.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.