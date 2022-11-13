Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,604,000 after acquiring an additional 314,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

