Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.09.

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.