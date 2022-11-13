MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.