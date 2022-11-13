MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 149,192 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $4.91 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

