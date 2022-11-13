Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07, reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $4.62 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.
In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,557,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,584,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Wills bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,576,346 shares of company stock worth $13,659,474. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
