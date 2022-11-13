MINISO Group (MNSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.45 million. On average, analysts expect MINISO Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 54.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

