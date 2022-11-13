Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($14.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($14.69) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($14.91). The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.57) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($18.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($18.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($15.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($10.47) EPS.

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

MRTX stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $154.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

