Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives $237.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBPFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.31) to GBX 169 ($1.95) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of MBPFF opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

