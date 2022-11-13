Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

Model N Trading Down 2.6 %

MODN opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,236.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,236.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

