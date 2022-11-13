Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,334 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.67.

NYSE:MCO opened at $310.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.91 and its 200-day moving average is $281.55. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

