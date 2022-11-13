Mynaric AG Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mynaric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the company will earn ($3.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.51). The consensus estimate for Mynaric’s current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mynaric’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MYNA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mynaric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of MYNA opened at $4.89 on Friday. Mynaric has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

