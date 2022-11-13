Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $31,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.