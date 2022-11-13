Needham & Company LLC Cuts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $16.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.59.
NASDAQ CARG opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.63.
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
