Needham & Company LLC Cuts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $16.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.59.

CarGurus Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

About CarGurus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CarGurus by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

