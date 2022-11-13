Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $290.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.05. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

