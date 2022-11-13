New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEWR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.17.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE NEWR opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $248,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,430.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $248,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $933,430.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,675 shares of company stock worth $6,433,238. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New Relic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.