New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $62.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.17.

New Relic Price Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06.

Insider Activity at New Relic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $195,183.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,082.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,675 shares of company stock worth $6,433,238 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,593 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in New Relic by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after buying an additional 186,396 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

