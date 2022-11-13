New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEWR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $59.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $248,431.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,430.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,238. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in New Relic by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

