Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

